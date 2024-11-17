Pakistani slay mastermind arrested

Authorities apprehended the suspect of slain Pakistani resort owner Imran Akhtar along Maysan Road in Barangay Maysan, Valenzuela City last 16 November 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Jenna Manalang Aktar, the wife of the resort owner and initial investigations said that she is the primary suspect in the killing of her husband who was shot and killed inside his own resort in Dinalupihan, Bataan, last year.

The 39-year-old Aktar was identified by the arrested gunman as the mastermind behind the murder.

She was apprehended by the Valenzuela and Dinalupihan police forces pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by Dinalupihan, Bataan Regional Trial Court Judge Ma. Lourdes Eltanal Ignacio.