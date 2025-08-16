SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sofia Pablo meets cast of Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams) and Sofia Pablo.
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams) and Sofia Pablo. Photograph courtesy of IG/sofiapablo
What a core memory for you, Sofia!

Sparkle artist Sofia Pablo is one lucky fangirl as she meets the cast of Netflix's Wednesday at an event in Sydney, Australia.

In an Instagram post, Pablo uploaded selfies with Jenna Ortega, visionary Tim Burton, Emma Myers and Hunter Doohan.

Sofia Pablo and Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair).
Sofia Pablo and Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair).Photograph courtesy of IG/sofiapablo
With Tim Burton.
With Tim Burton. Photograph courtesy of IG/sofiapablo
Sofia and Hunter Doohan (Tyler).
Sofia and Hunter Doohan (Tyler). Photograph courtesy of IG/sofiapablo

"So this happened... big thanks to my @netflixph family for this experience," she said.

The part one of Wednesday season two follows the titular character figuring out her emerging psychic ability, all while thwarting a killing spree and the impending death of a close friend.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

Sofia Pablo
Jenna Ortega
Tim Burton
Wednesday cast

