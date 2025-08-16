Sofia Pablo meets cast of Netflix's 'Wednesday'

What a core memory for you, Sofia!
Sparkle artist Sofia Pablo is one lucky fangirl as she meets the cast of Netflix's Wednesday at an event in Sydney, Australia.
In an Instagram post, Pablo uploaded selfies with Jenna Ortega, visionary Tim Burton, Emma Myers and Hunter Doohan.
"So this happened... big thanks to my @netflixph family for this experience," she said.
The part one of Wednesday season two follows the titular character figuring out her emerging psychic ability, all while thwarting a killing spree and the impending death of a close friend.
Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.