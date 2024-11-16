India hospital fire kills 10 newborns

LUCKNOW (AFP) -- A fire at the neonatal unit of an Indian hospital killed 10 newborns, authorities said Saturday, with another 16 clinging to life after a blaze blamed on a faulty oxygen machine.

The fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College in Jhansi, around 450 kilometers south of the capital New Delhi.

Footage from the scene showed charred beds and walls inside the ward as a crowd of anguished families waited outside.

“My child has gone forever,” one mother wailed as she clutched her head in grief.

Babies rescued from the fire, all only days old, were laid side by side on a bed elsewhere in the hospital as hospital staff hooked up their arms to intravenous drips.

“Ten infants have sadly died,” Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters.

“Seven bodies have been identified. Three bodies haven’t been identified as yet.”

Another 16 infants who were rescued were undergoing medical treatment, police superintendent Gyanendra Kumar Singh said.

He also said the fire likely started in a piece of machinery used to enrich the level of oxygen in the atmosphere.

“All children rescued are safe and getting medical attention,” Singh told Agence France-Presse.

“The fire was most likely due to a fire in an oxygen concentrator.”