Jericho Rosales ibinida kung gaano nya kamahal si Janine Gutierrez

Halata mang hindi ready si Jericho ay hindi naman nagpatumpik-tumpik pa ang aktor.

“Sing laki ng Lavender Fields,” sagot niya na lumikha ng matinding ingay sa audience.

Kinilig naman ang ilang fans.

“Sobrang bagay sila! Rooting for your end game.”

“Janine Gutierrez is a smart and beautiful in and out person, more blessings.”

***

PBB housemate Diana Mackey inaming dyowa si Kiefer Ravena

Inamin ng former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate na si Diana Mackey na boyfriend niya ang basketball player na si Keifer Ravena.

Nangyari ang pag-amin ng dalaga nang mag-post ito ng on birthday greeting sa binata through her Instagram account.

Kalakip ang ilang photos nilang magkasama, sabi ni Diana na “best plot twist of her 2024” ang relasyon niya sa binata.

“Happy birthday @kieferravena15 the best plot twist of my 2024 getting to know you has been the craziest yet most exciting adventure. You are the most hard-working, passionate, caring person I know and you continue to amaze me everyday.

“Couldn’t be prouder of you and all the amazing things you have and will accomplish. Cheers to celebrating our first of many birthdays together! Mahal kita

“P.S. can’t wait to watch you play live and be the annoying overly supportive girlfriend sitting on the bench.”

‘Yan ang mahabang message ni Diana kay Kiefer.