TYKFI, FLP give 20 law students P200K each

Justice is among the foundations of society, and in the ever-progressing world, the need for principled lawyers is as pressing as ever.

Yet, for many students, the high cost of legal education can be a barrier to pursuing a law degree.

Empowering aspiring legal professionals through scholarships now then becomes not only a financial lifeline, but also an investment in justice, equality, and the future that lies ahead.

Answering the call for a stronger justice system, the Tan Yan Kee Foundation Inc. (TYKFI), in partnership with the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity (FLP), awarded P200,000 each to 10 third-year and 10 fourth-year scholars as part of the FLP Legal Scholarship Program.

This initiative supports aspiring legal professionals in their journey toward advocating for the rule of law and serving as champions of social justice.

The awards were given by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, FLP chairman, retired Chief Justice Artemio V. Panganiban; and Lucio Tan III, president of LT Group and PAL Holdings, representing Dr. Lucio Tan.

The grants marked a significant milestone for TYKFI and FLP in their shared commitment to empowering future legal professionals, echoing Dr. Lucio Tan’s vision of a society uplifted through the power of education, prosperity and a robust legal system.