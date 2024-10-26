Three survive Abra shooting

BAGUIO CITY — Three individuals including a two-year-old boy luckily survived a slay attempt Friday evening along Tayum-Bucay Road in the municipality of Tayum, Abra.

Rollyto Bisares Tejero, 29; Dave Justice Bataller, 25, and the kid were on board a car when they were shot multiple times by a riding-in-tandem at around 6:05 p.m. in Sitio Batiwtiw of Barangay Basbasa, Tayum. The three are all residents of South Poblacion, Bucay, Abra.

Tejero was wounded but managed to drive their vehicle going to the town of Bucay. There, they sought the help of the personnel of the Bucay Police.

The Bucay cops rushed Tejero who sustained a gunshot wound in his back to the Bucay District Hospital. His two companions in the car fortunately were not hurt from the shooting.

The Abra Provincial Forensic Unit processed the crime scene while intelligence operatives of Tayum Police launched a hot pursuit against the suspects. Checkpoints were set up and investigation is ongoing.