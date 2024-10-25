Tuguegarao bridge critical as upstream water flows

The Buntun Bridge in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan reached a critical water level of 11.1 meters as of 2:00 PM, with the Cagayan River continuing to rise.

According to the latest bulletin from the Cagayan Provincial Office, the water level at Buntun Bridge has remained at a critical level since 3:30 AM.

The Tuguegarao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported that 945 families, or 3,517 individuals, in over 33 barangays are affected. Earlier, Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Ting Que led the distribution of relief packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Balzain East and Centro 10.

In Enrile, Cagayan, several houses in Barangays Villa Maria and Lanna are submerged in waist-deep floodwaters.

In Ilagan, Isabela, residents of Barangay Fugu have started cleaning as floodwaters recede, though numerous rice fields in Sta. Isabel Norte remain submerged. According to the Sangguniang Kabataan of Sta. Isabel, no residential homes have been affected by the flooding.

Cauayan City Mayor Jaycee Dy visited Barangay Alicaocao, where the bridge remains underwater due to the high water level of the Cagayan River.

As of now, one spill gate of Magat Dam is open, with the water level at 188.73 meters, below the normal high water level of 193 meters.