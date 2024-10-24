Isabela bridges not passable as ‘Kristine’ heads west

Numerous bridges in Isabela are impassable as severe tropical storm Kristine heads toward the West Philippine Sea.

‘Kristine’ made landfall at Divilacan, Isabela, at 12:30 AM, traversing the provinces of Isabela, Ifugao, and Mountain Province before exiting Luzon’s landmass via Ilocos Sur.

In Cauayan, Isabela, eight bridges are currently not passable due to rising water levels in the Cagayan River.

The impassable bridges are Alicaocao Bridge, Linglingay Bridge, Sipat Bridge, Tulay ng Pangulo, Ragpatan Bridge, Gappal Bridge, Buyon Bridge, and Villa Concepcion Bridge.

As of 2:40 PM, the water level at Alicaocao Bridge is at 46.7 meters, higher than its critical level of 45 meters.

The area of Naguilian, which serves as an alternative route when Alicaocao Bridge becomes submerged, is currently not passable.

In an interview, Jonas Dumlao from the BGD Command Center stated that they anticipate rising water levels in the Cagayan River as runoff from the mountainous areas of Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and eastern Isabela begins to flow downstream.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) of Cauayan City reported that they have pre-positioned their relief packs in different evacuation centers.

As of this writing, the local government has recorded a total of 103 evacuees, which is equivalent to 311 individuals in ten barangays.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio stated that flights from Cauayan City Airport to the coastal towns of Isabela remain canceled.

Classes at all levels in both private and public schools, as well as work in government offices, remain suspended this Thursday, 25 October, to allow for clean-up activities in the city.

As storm Kristine heads toward the West Philippine Sea, the weather conditions in Cauayan City have already improved.