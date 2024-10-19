QC cops hold info drive for nearly 7K residents

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted 86 community engagement activities from 11 to 17 October, benefiting a total of 6,970 QCitizens across various barangays in Quezon City.

In collaboration with the District Mobile Force Battalion, Police Stations 1 to 16, local stakeholders, and advocacy support groups, these initiatives aimed to strengthen community ties and promote public safety.

The activities included educational lectures on essential topics such as Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan Program for drug awareness, crime prevention tips, and various laws focused on protecting citizens, including the Safe Spaces Act, Anti-Bullying Act, and provisions against violence toward women and children.

In addition to the informative sessions, participants benefited from dental missions, tree planting activities, and livelihood programs on liquid soap making and rug making. Additional services offered included free haircuts and medical missions. The QCPD also distributed food packs, hot meals, and informational materials to enhance community awareness and engagement.

The primary goal of these initiatives, according to P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., was to raise awareness about crime prevention, reduce the demand for illegal drugs, and provide preemptive measures against crime and deceptive recruitment tactics by the CPP/NPA/NDF.

By increasing the community’s skills, knowledge, and understanding, the QCPD aims to foster a more holistic and values-oriented transformation.

“Our community engagement activities serve as a powerful reminder that true strength lies in unity and collaboration. Each interaction, each shared experience, and each moment spent together fosters a deeper connection between the QCPD and the QCitizens we serve,” Buslig said.

“Let us continue to support one another and empower our community through education and outreach. Together, we can transform Quezon City into a thriving, resilient community where everyone feels safe and valued,” he added.

The QCPD held the activities through the District Community Affairs and Development Division led by P/Col. Geoffrey Fernandez.