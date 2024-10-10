Couple ordered jailed for human trafficking

The Malolos City Regional Trial Court has convicted a live-in couple of qualified human trafficking for enticing a teenager to work as a househelp and later forcing her to perform online nude shows for foreign clients.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) said in a statement yesterday that the victim eventually escaped and filed a complaint with barangay officials, leading to charges being filed in court.

The DoJ stated that the couple, whose names were not disclosed, was sentenced to reclusion perpetua (a prison term ranging from 20 to 40 years) and ordered to pay a fine of P2 million.

In a decision handed down by Judge Francisco M. Beley of the Malolos City RTC, the couple was also ordered to pay the victim, whose name was not disclosed, P500,000 for moral damages and P100,000 for exemplary damages.

“This conviction stands as a testament to the Philippine government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating human trafficking and protecting the most vulnerable members of society,” the DoJ said.

The successful prosecution of the couple reinforces the message that the country remains steadfast in its resolve to combat human trafficking and uphold the dignity and rights of all, the DoJ added.

It added that its partners in law enforcement and the judiciary remain dedicated to pursuing justice for victims of trafficking and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable under the law.