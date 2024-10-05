LIVE updates - COC filing Day 5

Today marks the fifth day for aspiring candidates in the 2025 national and local elections (#Halalan2025) to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and for party-lists to submit their Certificates of Nomination and Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination (CONA).
For Senate candidates and party-lists, papers must be filed at the Comelec office in Manila Hotel, while local bets must head to their respective local Comelec offices to file.
The period for COC filing is between 1-8 October, 2024.
Stay tuned for live updates.
Makati reps to file today
9:25 AM - Makati Reps Luis Campos and Kid Peña will file their COCs today at the local Comelec office in Brgy. Valenzuela. | Via Alvin Murcia
Members of the Kaunlad Pinoy party-list face the press outside Manila Hotel. They seek to help Filipino families realize their dreams of starting their own enterprises. | Via Raffy Ayeng
8:52 AM - Warlito Bovier, a driver and construction worker, and Wilson Aklan, a security guard, filed their COCs for senator in the 2025 elections today in Manila Hotel. | Via Gabriela Baron
8:15 AM - Kaunlad Pinoy party-list is currently outside Manila Hotel with supporters ahead of their CONA filing today, 5 October. The group has brought a festive atmosphere to the grounds, distributing taho and ice cream to members and blasting music from a portable speaker. | Via Raffy Ayeng