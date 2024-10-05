Ben Tulfo formalizes Senate bid, rejects dynast tag

Television personality Bienvenido "Ben" Tulfo formally filed his certificate of candidacy for senator on the fifth day of the filing period, signaling the potential entry of another Tulfo in the Senate.

Tulfo, running as an independent candidate, has emerged as one of the frontrunners according to some polls. If elected, he will join his brother, Senator Raffy Tulfo, in the upper house.

There is also speculation that their brother, ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo, may also seek a Senate seat.

"We are brothers, and there's only one blood running through our veins—public service. We've solved a lot of problems and act as partners," Ben Tulfo said in a media interview.

With 22 years of experience as a broadcast journalist, Tulfo stated that he intends to continue serving the public through legislative efforts. "We need to move beyond just offering help without addressing the root problems," he added.

'Not a Dynasty,' Says Tulfo

Addressing concerns about the possibility of having three Tulfos in the Senate, Ben Tulfo rejected claims of establishing a political dynasty.

"Yes, we are a dynasty in media, but in politics, it's not a dynasty. We don't control any district," Tulfo explained. "Is it our fault that we loved our profession in media?" he added, defending their roles in both media and public service.