Vargas, Pilar lead QC's outstanding councilors

Quezon City Councilors Alfred Vargas (5th District) and Banjo Pilar (6th District) topped the 14 out of 36 city councilors who were awarded on Wednesday night with "Natatanging Konsehal Award" by the Quezon City Journalists' Group Inc. (QCJI).

Pilar and Vargas were also cited for their ordinances. Both bagged the "Natatanging Ordinansa Award", with Pilar for authoring the establishment of a "1st Level" hospital for Tandang Sora District residents and the "free bus ride program" of Vargas.

Joining the two aldermen for being "Natatanging Konsehal" are Tany Joe Calalay (Dist. 1), Fernando Miguel Belmonte (Dist. 2), Wency Lagumbay (Dist.3), and Irene Belmonte (Dist. 4).

Six city councilors, Charm Ferrer (Dist.1), Clark David Valmocina (Dist. 2), Egay Yap (Dist. 4), Aiko Melendez ( Dist. 5), and Victor Bernardo and Victor Manuel Sotto Generoso (Dist. 6), on the other hand, were named "Natatanging Bagong Konsehal" for being first termer on their field.

Two longest serving city dads, Councilors Godie Liban (Dist. 2) and Eric Medina (Dist. 6) were given by QCJI with "Seasoned, Integrity Awards."

Mayor Joy Belmonte, meanwhile, was given the "Natatanging Punong Lungsod sa Kalakhang Maynila".