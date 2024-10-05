Kaunlad Pinoy files CONA, aims to serve small entrepreneurs

Kaunlad Pinoy, a group of Filipino micro-entrepreneurs, is seeking a post in the country’s party-list system for the midterm polls on May 2025 after filing a Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) at the Commission on Elections satellite office at the Manila Hotel on Saturday morning.

“We need to hear the voice of Small Filipino Businesses in the House of Representatives. Kaunlad Pinoy Party-list will be the Voice, Representative, and Advocate for every sari-sari store, karinderya, fish ball, kiosk, taho, vendor, ice cream, online business, and all other micro and informal enterprises that sustain millions of Filipino families and drive our local economy,” said one of the three nominees of Kaunlad Pinoy in a media interview after the filing.

The nominees, all business owners, said that once elected to the House of Representatives, Kaunlad Pinoy Party-list will fight for the rights, interests, and welfare of every small business owner, and champion their dreams of a better life and a brighter future for their loved ones.

“We call on all micro and informal Filipino businesses and those who aspire to own one to support Kaunlad Pinoy Party-list in the upcoming Midterm Elections in May 2025,” they said.

Earlier, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said 160 party-lists have qualified to participate in the 2025 midterm elections — a number that the Comelec said is significantly fewer than in previous polls.

Garcia said that of the 160 party-lists, 42 were newly accredited for this election cycle.