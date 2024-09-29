UNIAPAC World Congress Manila: What to look out for

Manila, Philippines – The XXVIII UNIAPAC World Congress is set to take place in Manila from 24 to 26 October 2024, marking the first time the event will be held in Asia. Hosted by the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP), the event will bring together global business leaders to discuss new paradigms for business sustainability in the post-pandemic world. The event's theme is "New Paradigms for Business Sustainability."

The congress will feature plenary sessions with speakers addressing key issues related to business sustainability and social responsibility.

Ravindra Ngo, Founder of The Asian Network, will lead the opening session on "Tackling Inequalities for the Common Good," offering insights into addressing social inequality through sustainable business practices. Ignacio Pugliese of Grupo Bimbo will discuss "Global Business for the Common Good" on the second day, focusing on aligning business operations with global challenges. Jose Ignacio Mariscal Torroella of Grupo Marhnos will follow with a session on "Building Social Business Models for a More Humane Economy."

Other key speakers include Ramon R. del Rosario, President and CEO of PHINMA Corporation; Prune Ansvananda, President of UNIAPAC Asia Pacific; and Peter Freissle, President of POLYDECK Screen Corporation USA.

The congress will conclude with a session on "AI and the Future of the Enterprise," led by Nikos Acuña, an international expert in artificial intelligence.

A half-day business networking session will be held on the morning of 24 October, the first day of the Congress. It will be co-presented by the Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA) and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and is available for registered delegates.

The event will also feature workshops and a panel discussion with prominent business figures, including Rene Almendras of AYALA Corporation and Sr. Alessandra Smerilli from the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The International Christian Union of Business Executives (UNIAPAC) founded in 1931, is a global organization of business executives from 40 countries across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. With over 45,000 members, it promotes the idea of business as a noble vocation, aiming for an economy that respects human dignity and serves the common good.

For more information on registration and the event program, visit www.bcbp.global or message BCBP Kapatiran on Facebook.