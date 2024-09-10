UNIAPAC World Congress Asia Manila debut in October

The Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP), the Philippine member of the International Christian Union of Business Executives or UNIAPAC International, is proud to announce the hosting of the XXVIII UNIAPAC World Congress in Manila, Philippines, marking the first time this prestigious event will be held in Asia.

Scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 October 2024, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, the congress promises to be a landmark gathering of global business leaders and innovators.

The central theme of the congress, "New Paradigms for Business Sustainability," underscores the pressing need for innovative approaches in business practices in the post-pandemic landscape.

BCBP president Ani Serrato says that as the world navigates the complexities of economic recovery, environmental challenges and societal shifts, businesses must adapt and evolve to ensure long-term sustainability.

Timely response

"This congress is a timely response to the global call for business sustainability," said Serrato, adding that "we believe that by bringing together business leaders from all over the world where UNIAPAC Inrternational has a presence, we can foster a collaborative environment where innovative solutions and best practices can be shared and implemented.”

A leading global business organization founded in Brussels in 1931, UNIAPAC brings together business federations and associations in 40 countries in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

With a membership of over 45,000 business owners and executives, UNIAPAC envisions a global economy based on respect for the dignity of the human person and the common good as it promotes its advocacy of business as a noble vocation.

The UNIAPAC World Congress in Manila will feature power-packed, interactive business sessions, panel discussions and workshops.

Key sessions will cover topics such as tackling inequalities for the common good; AI and the future of enterprise; and nine breakout sessions on business sustainability.