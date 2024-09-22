World Electric Vehicle Day celebrated

Mober has spearheaded the Philippines’ celebration of World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day last 9 September when it hosted a forum focused on accelerating the use of commercial EVs in the country.

Entitled “Leading the Way in Green Logistics: A Forum on Moving Together for a Carbon-Free Philippines,” the forum brought together government, the private sector, and key enabling organizations united with a vision to accelerate commercial EV adoption.

For the group, pushing for EV use is a key step toward reducing carbon emissions in logistics, a sector widely recognized as a significant contributor to global carbon dioxide emissions.

“World EV Day is more than just a celebration — it’s a call to unite and collaborate in accelerating the adoption of commercial EVs,” Mober chief executive officer Dennis Ng said.

“The transition to sustainable logistics requires the collective efforts of the government, the private sector and consumers. At Mober, we believe that green logistics is essential to achieving a carbon-free future, and this forum is a testament to our commitment.”

This year marks the fifth observance of World EV Day, which started in 2020 and aimed to unite companies and individuals, policymakers, and thought leaders to raise awareness and promote the shift to EVs worldwide.

The event was highlighted by a keynote address from Hon. Jesus Ferdinand “Andy” Ortega, undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure at the Department of Transportation (DoTr), who emphasized the government’s commitment to accelerating the country’s EV transition.

“We must fast-track the transition to EVs. By promoting the use of EVs and active transport, the Philippines is making strides toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with our commitments under the Paris Agreement and national development goals,” Ortega said.

Ortega reiterated DoTr’s support for the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which promotes EV adoption to reduce dependency on fuel and address rising energy costs.

He also highlighted key government initiatives, such as Executive Order No. 12, which aims to stimulate the EV market, support the transition to emerging technologies, reduce the transport system’s reliance on fossil fuels, and reduce gas emissions attributed to road transport.

The forum also featured panel discussions that tackled timely and pressing issues on the shift to commercial EVs and businesses’ efforts to achieve their sustainability targets by integrating electrified delivery services in their supply chain operations.

Moderated by Guillermo “Bill” Luz, chairman of Liveable Cities Philippines, the first panel included Ortega of DoTr; Zion Yuson, project evaluation officer III at DoTr; Anton Mauricio, undersecretary and general manager of the National Development Company; Rachel Santiago-Sacro, country manager at Clime Capital; and Wai Chew Chia, chief commercial officer at Mober.

The segment focused on the challenges and opportunities in transitioning to commercial EVs.