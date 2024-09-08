JIMNY STRIKE: Suzuki’s adorable 4X4 packs power bigger than its looks

It’s easy to dismiss something that’s so little as insignificant. Like a small figurine. Or a ref magnet, perhaps.

Nice to look at but not very useful.

That’s why when Suzuki came up with the Jimny way back in the ‘70s, it was met with curiosity rather than admiration.

A mini sports car, yes! But a mini off-road 4X4 sports utility vehicle? Now that’s a stretch — at least for some people who think size does matter.