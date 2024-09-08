JIMNY STRIKE: Suzuki’s adorable 4X4 packs power bigger than its looks

It’s easy to dismiss something that’s so little as insignificant. Like a small figurine. Or a ref magnet, perhaps.
Nice to look at but not very useful.
That’s why when Suzuki came up with the Jimny way back in the ‘70s, it was met with curiosity rather than admiration.
A mini sports car, yes! But a mini off-road 4X4 sports utility vehicle? Now that’s a stretch — at least for some people who think size does matter.
For many it was a novelty that’s bound to wear off in a short period of time. Until the car proved doubters wrong through decades of evolution.
By 2018, the Japanese car maker churned out its fourth generation Jimny that made it look all the more like a scale model of the modern SUV. But with a full-sized power to show for it.
This year, the Suzuki Jimny — now on its latest iteration five-door GLX — continues to enjoy a cult following which had seen something beyond the cuteness and charm.
It all came to me after I got the chance to drive the 2024 Suzuki Jimny five-door GLX. Oh, it was a sight to behold. Very Instagram-able as kids these days would describe it.
It has become very popular among young adults (even students) who take to social media, specifically TikTok, to show their appreciation.
For somebody who used to gawk at them on the road, the Suzuki Jimny was a delightful experience.
It made our parking slot roomy all of a sudden. The back camera and parking sensor — flashed on its large infotainment screen — were a big help.
Yet it took me a few tries to park it. Not so much as to make sure it was not too close to neighboring cars, but just so it was well in the center of the painted division, with at least a foot to spare on both sides.
On the road it was even better, its 1.5L petrol engine and 1462 cc displacement help produce maximum torque of 130 Nm at 4,000 rpm.
Despite its 195/80 R15 tires, more suitable for rough roads, it won’t let you down on the open highway.
It was every inch as advertised with iconic five-slot front grille and round headlamps that gives off an “all-business” vibe; LED head lamps with washers, the better to clear the view after wading through puddles; upright pillars; optimized bumper design; 15-inch alloy wheels; and practical drip rail.
Keeping up with today’s car technology, it has steering wheel-integrated switches, front console box, display auto system, USB and accessory sockets as well as easy access shift for four-wheel engagement.
Its additional two doors mean passengers didn’t have to squeeze through the backseats to get to their seats. Back seats are foldable for more luggage space.
Now for its main feature, Suzuki Jimny’s “All-Grip Pro” underscores its four-wheel drive. A separate shifter allows for smooth handling of just about every terrain.
For normal conditions like city driving, it’s the 2WD where it stayed most of the time. On rough, gravelly roads, you may choose to shift to 4H and for soft sands; muddy, and uphill roads, the 4L is the way to go.
You don’t have to worry about the bumps as it has high-rigidity ladder frame, and three-link rigid axle suspension and coil spring.
It can clear up to 36 degrees on approach angle, and with 210mm clearance, can go through large rocks trouble-free
And while on the off-road adventure, have no fear sliding down the slope as it has hill-hold control. It will come in handy driving dealing the sharp elbow turns going to Baguio City or Subic via old Dinalupihan route.
Price starts at P1.55 million.