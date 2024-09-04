Kendra Kramer bagay sa showbiz

Swak na swak mag-showbiz si Kendra Kramer na eldest daughter nina Doug Kramer and Chesca Garcia-Kramer.

Multi-talented sa sports at arts itong si Kendra dahil mahilig siya sa jiu-jitsu, ballet at swimming.

Sa cover story ng Metro Style magazine, ipinakita ni Kendra ang kanyang passion sa swimming.

“One thing that’s different about swimming than a team sport is that if you know you’ve worked hard, if you know you put in the time and the effort, you won’t have to doubt yourself because you’re not relying on other people,” say niya sa exclusive story ng Metro Style magazine.

At matalino ang dalagita, ha. Mahusay siyang sumagot sa mga tanong.

Bilang isang bata na lumaki sa publiko dahil kilalang celebrities ang kanyang mga magulang, sinabi niyang malaking tulong ang parents niya sa kanyang paglaki habang nakatuon ang publiko.

“I’ve learned that my support system is my parents and God. I don’t want to be easily swayed by social media and the things I see online. And then just knowing my anchors in my life and making sure that I know who I am because, at the end of the day, I’m the one who knows myself best,” say ni Kendra.

At nang matanong kung gusto niyang pasukin ang showbiz world tulad ng kanyang ina at tito na si Patrick Garcia’s ay ito ang kanyang sagot: “Maybe. If there’s like a nice project, I will talk to my parents about it. I’m not saying no because you never know, right?”