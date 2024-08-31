China vessel rams thrice ‘unprovocative’ Phl ship at Escoda

A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel on Saturday afternoon "deliberately rammed thrice" the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) anchored at Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for WPS, lamented the CCG’s dangerous actions that caused damage to the Philippine ship.

“It is important for us to take note that this ramming happened despite our unprovoked action and presence in Escoda Shoal. The Philippine Coast Guard vessel did not provoke or do anything while we were loitering around Escoda Shoal,” Tarriela said in a press conference.

On Saturday, the PCG reported the swarming of Chinese vessels around Escoda Shoal, including two People’s Liberation Army Navy tugboats, 175 and 185, as well as two CCG vessels with bow numbers 4301 and 3104.

They also reported a large number of Chinese Maritime Militia vessels loitering in various areas proximate to the BRP Teresa Magbanua.

“And since the Chinese maritime forces noticed the movement of the Philippine Coast Guard vessel, that's the time that more China Coast Guard vessels arrived and more Chinese maritime militia vessels also supported all of these maritime forces to surround our vessel,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela said the CCGV 5205 blew its horn at the BRP Teresa Magbanua around 8 AM on 31 August. He noted that the vessel was not originally deployed in the area.

““Upon learning that we are giving in our anchor, they blow their horn. There is a blaring, blowing horn—that happened when we give in our anchor,” he explained.

“And then, all of a sudden, there was another China Coast Guard vessel that was also approaching and getting near MRV 9701—that is CCG vessel 5205.”