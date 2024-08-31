Japan statement shuts down China's WPS misdirection

In the latest scathing diplomatic exchange between the two embassies in the Philippines over tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Japan has criticized a 29 August statement by China, saying it "contains serious misrepresentations on diverse matters, over which Japan's basic positions have been expressed previously."
The statement, issued by the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines last night, 30 August, dismissed China's attempts at diverting attention away from their recent maneuvers in the WPS.
Japan also reiterated their position on the matter and urged all parties to adhere to international law, while noting China's failure to do so thus far.
The statement read in part, "The international community, including Japan, has repeatedly expressed serious concerns over repeated actions in recent days that increase regional tensions. Japan will continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with UNCLOS and reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.
Regrettably, China has not changed its position of not accepting the Arbitral Tribunal's award to the Philippines and China, and has continued to assert maritime claims that are inconsistent with the UNCLOS. Taking this opportunity, Japan refers to Article 296 of UNCLOS, which articulates that any decision rendered by a tribunal having jurisdiction under UNCLOS shall be final and shall be complied with by all the parties to the dispute."
China's 29 August statement slammed an earlier X post by Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo's, saying it ignored facts and contained "unwarranted accusations" against the WPS claimant.
It further questioned Japan's credibility on international maritime law and accused it of applying "double standards."
The statement said, "China firmly safeguards its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and remains committed to properly handling maritime disputes with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation."
The statement did not directly address any incidents in the WPS involving Philippine Coast Guard ships and their Chinese counterparts.
In fact, the Ambassador's comments, posted on his verified X profile on 25 August, condemned China's targeting of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel BRP Datu Sanday on the same day by eight Chinese maritime vessels. The Datu Sanday was on a humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food, and medical supplies in Escoda Shoal.
The Chinese vessels, including a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ship and multiple China Coast Guard (CCG) ships, were reported to have conducted aggressive maneuvers, such as ramming, blasting horns, and deploying water cannons against the BFAR vessel. These actions resulted in the vessel's engine failure and forced an early termination of the mission. The NTF-WPS described the maneuvers as "unprofessional, aggressive, and illegal," posing serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and journalists onboard.
The National Security Council (NSC) of the Philippines also condemned China’s actions, with NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya emphasizing the serious risks posed to the Filipino crew involved in the humanitarian mission.