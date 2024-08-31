Japan statement shuts down China's WPS misdirection

In the latest scathing diplomatic exchange between the two embassies in the Philippines over tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Japan has criticized a 29 August statement by China, saying it "contains serious misrepresentations on diverse matters, over which Japan's basic positions have been expressed previously."

The statement, issued by the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines last night, 30 August, dismissed China's attempts at diverting attention away from their recent maneuvers in the WPS.

Japan also reiterated their position on the matter and urged all parties to adhere to international law, while noting China's failure to do so thus far.