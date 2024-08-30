China wants PCG ship out of Escoda

China has reiterated its call on the Philippines to remove the BRP Teresa Magbanua, the Philippine Coast Guard’s largest and most modern vessel, from Escoda Shoal.

In a statement Thursday, China Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu blasted the Philippines for delivering supplies to the Teresa Magbanua, which has been anchored at Escoda Shoal since April following reports of China’s reclamation activities in the area.

“China monitored the entire process and dealt with it in accordance with regulations. The Philippines’ risky behavior can easily lead to accidents at sea and in the air,” Gan said.

“Recently, the Philippines has repeatedly attempted to resupply ship No. 9701 (BRP Teresa Magbanua) through coast guard ships, official ships, fishing boats, etc., but all failed. Philippine Ship No. 9701 can maneuver and evacuate on its own, and related problems can be easily solved,” he said.

The CCG spokesperson accused the Philippines of committing “adventurous infringement” in the name of “humanitarianism,” adding that it is “seriously infringing” on China’s territorial sovereignty, and “violating” the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

He also accused the Philippines of “seriously undermining” regional peace and stability.

Indisputable sovereignty?

“We are telling the Philippines to immediately stop its adventurous behavior and sensationalism, to immediately withdraw the 9701 on its own, and not to misjudge the situation or escalate the situation. Otherwise, the Philippines will be fully responsible for all consequences,” he said.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Xianbin Reef, and its adjacent waters,” he said, using the Chinese names for Lawak Island and Escoda Shoal.

“The Chinese Coast Guard is fully prepared to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” he added.

Supply mission successful

On Thursday, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner confirmed that the airdropping of supplies to the crew of the Teresa Magbanua was successful.

Escoda Shoal, also known as Sabina Shoal, is about 110 nautical miles from Palawan and is well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile, Brawner said the government is considering acquiring additional mid-range missile systems to boost the country’s credible deterrence.

“Part of that advancement is trying to get the latest weapons systems that are out there, enough for us to develop a deterrent effect. So one of the modern weapons are, of course, the missile systems,” Brawner said over the weekend.

He said the plan is part of the military transformation roadmap to become a world-class armed forces.

“One of the objectives of the AFP Transformation Roadmap is for us to transform the AFP in its current state to a world-class armed forces, and of course, with that comes the capability advancement that we want to achieve,” he noted.

Recognizing the importance of developing a “self-reliant defense posture,” Brawner cited the country’s acquisition of the Indian-made BrahMos medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missiles that were delivered earlier this year.

“In fact, we already have the BrahMos mid-range missile systems. We want to get more of the latest weapon systems, that includes the mid-range capability,” Brawner said.

In April this year, AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the Philippines received the first delivery of the Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System procured from Indian defense material production company, BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd.

Undergoing assessment

Trinidad said the Indian-made missile system is still undergoing assessment and evaluation by the Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee (TIAC).

“TIAC still ongoing for the first batch which includes storage facilities and equipment, and the missile itself, basically, the weapons systems,” Trinidad said.

The delivery is part of a contract signed on 28 January 2022 for the acquisition of BrahMos medium-range supersonic cruise missiles worth P18.9 billion.

Credible deterrent posture

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. earlier said the country is building a credible deterrent posture consistent with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

“A defense cooperation agreement will center, number one, on a mutual understanding regarding capabilities, training, exchange of information, and the traditional defense cooperation arrangements bilateral countries have,” he said.

Intending to further improve the defense capabilities, Brawner cited the military’s ongoing familiarization with the ground-based US-made mid-range capability, or typhon missile system, that is capable of firing Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles.

“So as early as now, while we don’t have them yet, we start training already. The objective is for us to train together with our strategic ally on the use of modern weapons systems,” he said.