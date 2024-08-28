Japanese govt concerned over WPS row

The Government of Japan has expressed "serious concern" over recent interactions in the West Philippine Sea between Philippine vessels and China Coast Guard (CCG) ships. The nation also urged all parties to uphold the "rule of law at sea" and to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Their statement, issued on Tuesday evening, 28 August through the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, said, "Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force as well as any actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea, including obstruction of freedom of navigation and over flight. Japan also steadfastly opposes the dangerous and coercive use vessels of Coast Guard and maritime militia as well as aircrafts."

This follows several recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea. On 19 August, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported that a Chinese fighter jet performed dangerous maneuvers at a Philippine aircraft near Panatag Shoal. Meanwhile, on 22 August, flares were deployed near the same plane from China-held Zamora Reef.

Also on 19 August, two Philippine Coast Guard vessels were rammed by CCG ships near Escoda Shoal, sustaining damage.

The statement also praised the Philippine Government's "commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes" and noted that our authorities have complied with international law and rulings on the dispute.