POC underlines value of Metz camp

The La Moselle training camp in Metz, France for the Paris Olympic should serve as a blueprint for Filipino athletes competing overseas in the future.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) secretary general Wharton Chan told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Filipinos’ 2-0-2 gold-silver-bronze medal tally was a proof that having a remote base overseas will help athletes in getting used to the local conditions such as weather and altitude.

“The results prove the wisdom behind it. (Carlos) Yulo said during his speech in Malacanang that the Metz camp helped him get acclimatized and that’s why he did so well,” Chan said.

“If the time zones are different and the competition is far away from the Philippines, there should be a long preparation period. It should be at least two months since sleep plays a huge factor.”

Yulo, who won golds in floor and vault, used the Metz base during his stay in France alongside boxers and bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio before relocating to Saarbrücken, Germany.

Chan also credited both the government and private sector for bankrolling the Metz camp.

Chief of mission and Cavite governor Johnvic Remulla provided a helping hand financially for the camp and the POC forged a partnership with Cignal TV last April to make it possible.

“We’re lucky that the private sector bankrolled for this and the government pushed for it, that’s why our campaign was successful,” Chan said.