Celebrating young innovators and indigenous peoples
International Youth Day celebrates the power and potential of young people. This year’s focus is on the pivotal role of youth in harnessing technology to advance sustainable development.
Around the world, young people are turning clicks into progress, making the most of digital tools to take on local and global challenges — from climate change to rising inequalities to the growing mental health crisis.
But achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires a seismic shift — which can only happen if we empower young people and work with them as equals. That means bridging digital divides, boosting investments in education, critical thinking and information literacy, tackling the gender biases that often dominate the tech industry, and supporting young innovators in expanding digital solutions.
As artificial intelligence reshapes our world, young people must also be front and center in shaping digital policies and institutions.
Next month’s Summit of the Future is an opportunity to build global problem-solving mechanisms that are more networked and inclusive. I urge leaders to use the Summit to advance youth participation at every level, establish youth consultative bodies, promote intergenerational dialogue and scale up funding opportunities for young people everywhere.
You can count on the UN Youth Office and the entire UN family to stand with and for young people.
Together, let us draw on their energy and ideas to shape a more sustainable future for all.
***
Indigenous Peoples represent around 6 percent of the world’s population. Yet their stewardship signifies an outsized contribution to our global community. They are the keepers of knowledge and traditions that help safeguard some of the most biodiverse areas of our planet.
As guardians of the environment, their survival is our survival. Their unique way of life is a testament to the rich tapestry of humanity. But they also face serious challenges that threaten their very existence.
Indigenous Peoples are often the victims of threats and violence. Extractive and productive sectors, like mining, agriculture, and transport have accelerated deforestation and land degradation. Ancestral homelands and natural resources that they depend on for survival are coming under siege.
And their rights to self-determination and agency — enshrined in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples — are yet to be fulfilled.
This year’s theme reminds us of their rights to protect themselves from unwanted contact. Contact that can have a devastating impact. Exposure to infectious diseases, forced assimilation, and the disruption of culture, language, and livelihoods.
Today and every day, the world must stand behind the rights of Indigenous Peoples to chart their own futures. Together, let us safeguard their rights to live in peace and dignity.
Secretary-General’s messages on International Youth Day 2024: “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development” on 12 August 2024, and on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on 9 August 2024.