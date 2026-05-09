Amazing grace

It was a profound sartorial and physical dialogue, where classical excellence met modern passion, reminding every patron that dance remains the most evocative universal language.

Beyond the footlights, the evening unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of Manila’s most discerning circles — a curated convergence of the diplomatic, cultural and social vanguards.

Supported by the Ayala and Steps Dance Foundations, the event spearheaded by Ayala Land was more than a mere performance, it was a synergy of community and heritage.

As the applause lingered in the Makati air, it was clear that the festival had successfully redefined the city’s identity as a premier cultural destination that weaves together a legacy of grace.