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SOCIAL SET

Amazing grace

Beyond the footlights, the evening unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of Manila’s most discerning circles — a curated convergence of the diplomatic, cultural and social vanguards.
SUSIE Quiros, Nikki Menchaca, Mia Borromeo, PJ Pascual, Marilu Batchelor, Anne Marie Saguil, Marina Trigo and Montse Cuervo.
SUSIE Quiros, Nikki Menchaca, Mia Borromeo, PJ Pascual, Marilu Batchelor, Anne Marie Saguil, Marina Trigo and Montse Cuervo.
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SUSIE Quiros, Nikki Menchaca, Mia Borromeo, PJ Pascual, Marilu Batchelor, Anne Marie Saguil, Marina Trigo and Montse Cuervo.
American Ballet Theater ignites Int'l Dance Day Fest with stunning gala

It was a profound sartorial and physical dialogue, where classical excellence met modern passion, reminding every patron that dance remains the most evocative universal language.

Beyond the footlights, the evening unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of Manila’s most discerning circles — a curated convergence of the diplomatic, cultural and social vanguards.

Supported by the Ayala and Steps Dance Foundations, the event spearheaded by Ayala Land was more than a mere performance, it was a synergy of community and heritage.

As the applause lingered in the Makati air, it was clear that the festival had successfully redefined the city’s identity as a premier cultural destination that weaves together a legacy of grace.

DORIS Magsaysay Ho
DORIS Magsaysay Ho
PATXI Elizalde
PATXI Elizalde
LULU Tan Gan
LULU Tan Gan
MATTHEW Bledsoe
MATTHEW Bledsoe
BRAZILIAN Ambassador to the Philippines H.E Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura and Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.
BRAZILIAN Ambassador to the Philippines H.E Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura and Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.
SWISS Ambassador to the Philippines H.E Dr. Nicolas Brühl and wife Prof. Dr. Denise Brühl-Moser.
SWISS Ambassador to the Philippines H.E Dr. Nicolas Brühl and wife Prof. Dr. Denise Brühl-Moser.
HER Excellency Sarah Hulton, British Ambassador to the Philippines with husband Tony Hulton.
HER Excellency Sarah Hulton, British Ambassador to the Philippines with husband Tony Hulton.
EGYPTIAN Ambassador to the Philippines H.E Nader Nabil Zaki, with daughter Nadine Morcos and wife Mme. Nancy Ramzy.
EGYPTIAN Ambassador to the Philippines H.E Nader Nabil Zaki, with daughter Nadine Morcos and wife Mme. Nancy Ramzy.
SAMSUNG Performing Arts Theater managing director and Circuit Makati Arts and Culture manager Christopher Mohnani, executive director of American Ballet Theatre Barry Hughson, Steps Dance Studio founder and director Sofia Zobel Elizalde, artistic director of ABT Studio Company Sascha Radetsky.
SAMSUNG Performing Arts Theater managing director and Circuit Makati Arts and Culture manager Christopher Mohnani, executive director of American Ballet Theatre Barry Hughson, Steps Dance Studio founder and director Sofia Zobel Elizalde, artistic director of ABT Studio Company Sascha Radetsky.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Circuit Makati/Samsung Performing Arts Theater
KAREN Santos, Bea Zobel Jr., Her Excellency Dr. Catherine McIntosh, New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines and Nikki Huang.
KAREN Santos, Bea Zobel Jr., Her Excellency Dr. Catherine McIntosh, New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines and Nikki Huang.
BECCA Dosch, Iñigo Elizalde, Francisco ‘Paco’ Elizalde, Marilen Elizalde and Cristina Davila.
BECCA Dosch, Iñigo Elizalde, Francisco ‘Paco’ Elizalde, Marilen Elizalde and Cristina Davila.
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company
International Dance Day Fest Manila
Samsung Performing Arts Theater events
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