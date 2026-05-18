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Tourists dancing on highway sparks police warning

LATE-NIGHT revelers dance on a national highway in the surfing town of San Juan, La Union. The incident drew online criticism from residents concerned about vehicular accidents and pedestrian safety.
LATE-NIGHT revelers dance on a national highway in the surfing town of San Juan, La Union. The incident drew online criticism from residents concerned about vehicular accidents and pedestrian safety.Photograph courtesy of Jhaypee Acosta
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LA UNION — Provincial police are reminding tourists and residents to follow road safety regulations after a viral video showed a group of visitors dancing on a busy national highway here.

The La Union Police Provincial Office expressed deep concern over the footage, which showed the group dancing in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Barangay Urbiztondo.

LATE-NIGHT revelers dance on a national highway in the surfing town of San Juan, La Union. The incident drew online criticism from residents concerned about vehicular accidents and pedestrian safety.
La Union cops remind tourists to follow rules

According to La Union Police provincial director Col. Redentor C. Ulsano, the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. last 10 May.

Personnel from the San Juan Municipal Police Station responded to the scene and halted the activity. A separate video clip circulating online confirmed the police intervention.

No injuries or traffic accidents were reported.

Ulsano said that while the police force supports the local tourism industry and the community culture of San Juan, maintaining safety and order in public spaces remains its highest priority.

LATE-NIGHT revelers dance on a national highway in the surfing town of San Juan, La Union. The incident drew online criticism from residents concerned about vehicular accidents and pedestrian safety.
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Holding unauthorized activities on a major national highway shows a disregard for public safety, disrupts traffic and poses severe risks to both motorists and the participants, police said.

Authorities warned they will not tolerate actions that compromise public order. The provincial police office appealed to both locals and visitors to enjoy La Union’s destinations responsibly, respect local communities and follow existing laws.       

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