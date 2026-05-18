Tourists dancing on highway sparks police warning

According to La Union Police provincial director Col. Redentor C. Ulsano, the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. last 10 May.

Personnel from the San Juan Municipal Police Station responded to the scene and halted the activity. A separate video clip circulating online confirmed the police intervention.

No injuries or traffic accidents were reported.

Ulsano said that while the police force supports the local tourism industry and the community culture of San Juan, maintaining safety and order in public spaces remains its highest priority.