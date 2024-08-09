Golfers can play, less anxiety

On a bad day on the green, a golfer as a result of high temper or pure sorry luck can injure another player, which are accidents that an insurance firm offers to cover.

Conversely, competitors can collect club prizes, such as for holes-in-one in advance through the innovative policy.

Malayan Insurance Co. Inc., a part of the Yuchengco Group of Companies, came up with protection for golfers from various risks, including equipment damage and injury to third-party entities.

“As we mark Malayan Insurance’s 95th year in 2025, we vow to innovate and launch products that fit every Filipino lifestyle. Golf benefits the mental health of those who play it but like any other sport, it also comes with various risks,” Malayan Insurance president and chief executive officer Paolo Abaya said.

3 options while teeing

Through Malayan Golfer’s Insurance, the company provides three types of insurance that enable golfers to continue enhancing their sports skills and fully enjoy their winnings.

First, Malayan’s golf insurance shoulders costs of damage to equipment, such as high-end golf clubs, or loss of golf bags due to theft.

This type of protection also allows golfers who scored a hole-in-one to receive the prize in a lump sum.

Second, liability insurance covers damage to the resources of third parties, such as golf carts, and medical expenses for injured caddies and other third-party entities.

The insurance also provides financial support for accidental death, disablement, and dismemberment of clients caused by playing golf.

Clients can avail of the insurance products wherever they play the sport in the various parts of the world.

“Our company’s Golfer’s Insurance offering was created to help golfers focus on their game and enjoy it without worrying about unexpected events and incidents that may lead to expenses and losses,” Abaya said.