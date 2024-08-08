SM Supermalls expands support for local artists

SM Supermalls continues to champion local artists with the launch of the SM Art Market. Starting on 31 July and running through 10 October, the event has transformed 13 SM malls nationwide into dynamic art hubs.

Visitors can explore paintings, photographs, prints, illustrations, digital art, mixed media, and sculptures at the SM Art Market. It offers a unique opportunity to discover and be inspired by the incredible talent of Filipino artists.

The event underscores SM Supermalls' dedication to providing a marketplace for emerging local artists to showcase their creative and diverse range of artworks and connect with a wider audience through this platform.

Since 2019, the mall has collaborated with over 500 local artists. Building on the success of SM City Baguio's art events such as Cordillera Hueniverse, Art in Bloom, Pandegka Series, and Impakabsat,

Empowering MSMEs through creativity

The SM Art Market is more than just an art fair; it's a marketplace for empowering local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the creative industry.

By supporting and showcasing the works of local artists, SM Supermalls helps these entrepreneurs gain exposure, connect with wider audiences, and expand their businesses. This initiative underscores SM's commitment to fostering a thriving creative community and bolstering the local economy.

Here are the participating malls and activation dates:

• 🎨 SM City Baguio - July 31 to August 13

• 🎨 SM City Bacolod - August 1 to 14

• 🎨 SM Megamall - August 2 to 9

• 🎨 SM City Iloilo - August 5 to 18

• 🎨 SM Seaside City Cebu - August 6 to 19

• 🎨 SM CDO Downtown - August 5 to 15

• 🎨 SM Center Angono - August 16 to 31

• 🎨 SM Mall of Asia - August 26 to September 1

• 🎨 SM City Masinag - September 11 to 26

• 🎨 SM City Calamba - September 11 to 17

• 🎨 SM City San Pablo - September 25 to October 10

• 🎨 SM City Clark - September 25 to October 8

• 🎨 SM Lanang - September 26 to October 6