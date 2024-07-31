ICTSI commissions 3 new quay cranes at MICT

The International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has started operation of three newly-acquired quay cranes to better serve Panamax vessels at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

Completing the commissioning of the new quay cranes underscores ICTSI’s commitment to providing the highest levels of port services while boosting the terminal’s capacity to handle the increasing cargo traffic.

According to MICT chief operating officer Christian Lozano, the procurement of the new quay cranes represents a significant step forward to MICT’s expansion and modernization.

“Their addition enables us to handle cargo loads more efficiently, leading to faster vessel turnaround times and better operations overall,” Lozano said.

To date, MICT has the largest quay crane fleet in the Philippines with 18 units.

The operational efficiencies contributed by the new cranes enable the terminal to better manage peak periods and high cargo volumes, ensuring smoother and more predictable operations for all stakeholders.

Further, Lozano said these improvements enhance the overall customer experience, providing shippers and consignees with more reliable and timely services.

Aside from acquiring new equipment, MICT has commenced Phase 2 of its Berth 8 expansion.

The project includes the construction of a 300-meter wharf and a 10-hectare container yard (full build).

Upon completion, the expansion will increase MICT’s capacity by 200,000 TEUs to 3.5 million TEUs.

Berth 8 will be equipped with three quay cranes for the efficient handling of foreign ultra-large container vessels with capacities of up to 18,000 TEUs.