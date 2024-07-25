Coco joins LeBron as U.S. flag-bearer

PARIS, France (AFP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff will be the woman flag-bearer for the United States in the opening ceremony of the Paris Games, US Olympic chiefs said on Wednesday.

The reigning US Open champion will join National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James as the US flag-bearers for Friday’s ceremony along the Seine river.

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony,” Gauff said in a statement.

“I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is, at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

The 20-year-old Gauff will be competing at the Olympics for the first time after a breakthrough 12 months which saw her claim her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last September.

Gauff has risen to a career-high two in the world rankings and also won her first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open after partnering Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic.

Gauff and James were chosen as flag-bearers after a vote by fellow Team USA members.