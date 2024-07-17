German-Ph business group members explore MICT

The German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized an exclusive company visit to one of its members, the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) on 8 July 2024.

ICTSI is one of the world’s largest, self-sufficient terminal operators present on six continents.

In the member-exclusive company visit, the attendees explored the advanced capabilities and infrastructure of MICT in conducting seamless trade and business operations worldwide.

MICT also pioneereed the ICT application for port operations and management in the country with the implementation of the license plate recognition system and the ICTSI App.

The attendees also had a sneak peek into the ICTSI’s Berth 8, a development plan that would expand the facilities and equipment. This will enable MICT to accommodate very large container ships and handle increasing volume demand in 2027.