Delgaco continues Olympic prep in Germany

Rowing bet Joanie Delgaco is heading to Germany to train with German rowers on Friday as she continues to gear up for the Paris Olympics firing off two weeks from now.

Hoping to improve her time, the 26-year-old Delgaco will test her mettle against experienced German rowers coming from an elite rowing club.

National team coach Ed Maerina will accompany Delgaco in Germany.

Delgaco is looking to shave off time from her latest result in the 7th Waistrooss Head of River Regatta in Schwebsange, Luxembourg last weekend.

She clocked 24 minutes and 40 seconds in the five-kilometer race where she finished eighth.

After a short stop in Germany, Maerina said they would return to the Metz to finish her training there.

“She (Delgaco) won’t be going up against members of Germany’s national team, but they are their elite women athletes from an elite rowing club,” Maerina said.

“We proposed this to (Philippine Olympic Committee) sec gen Wharton (Chan) and he told us to relay it to our staff and arrange our trip there.”

Maerina, a 1988 Seoul Olympian, said he expects Delgaco to improve in tougher waters as she goes up against the likes of Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Emma Twigg of New Zealand and Magdalena Lobnig of Austria in the women’s single sculls.

“The good thing about this is our training venue the water has currents. So, what we do in Joannie’s training, we are always rowing against the current, then against the windpath,” Maerina said.

Delgaco will be joining other Filipino athletes training in Germany.

Boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam and Hergie Bacyadan are in Saarbrücken to finetune their form ahead of the Summer Games. Weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno are also in the country to train.

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, meanwhile, set up his own camp near Paris along with Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov and training partners Huang Bokai of China and Husseim Al-Hizam of Saudi Arabia.