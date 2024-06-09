USA’s National Mall: An experience of a lifetime

One of the highlights of my recent tour in the United States was exploring the national parks and immersing myself in the nation’s rich history through the array of iconic monuments in Washington, D.C.

As part of the pioneering batch of the Friends, Partners, Allies program for Filipino journalists of the United States Embassy in Manila, I was fortunate enough to visit the breathtaking landscapes of the parks and incredible exhibits in the capital’s museums.

What stood out for me was the National Mall, a beautifully landscaped park near the downtown areas of the capital, where significant memorials and museums stand in tribute to the nation’s rich history and culture.

Often referred to as the Mall, it is a perfect place for those who are into architecture due to the exquisite designs of the structures around the park, nature, fitness and family bonding.

According to the National Park Service, the National Mall attracts over 25 million visitors annually, surpassing the combined visitor numbers of Yellowstone, Yosemite and Grand Canyon National Parks.

It also noted that around eight million visitors are brought to and from the National Mall by an estimated 200,000 tour buses each year.

Aside from the historical landmarks and symbols throughout the park, it was also flanked by the Smithsonian museums and dotted with iconic monuments, each offering a glimpse into the bygone eras.

My first-time visit to the National Mall was truly an experience of a lifetime, as it was more than just a sightseeing tour; it was a journey through the soul of the nation.