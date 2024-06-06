CELTICS TARGET ANG KAMPEONATO

Washington, United States -- Ang isang makasaysayang pamana ng kampeonato at isang matinding pagkatalo noong 2022 sa finals ang nagpasigla sa Boston Celtics na makuha ang kanilang unang titulo mula noong 2008 sa NBA Finals ngayong taon.

Ang Celtics ay magiging host sa Dallas Mavericks sa Huwebes sa pagbubukas ng best-of-seven series, kung saan ang mga bituing sina Jayson Tatum at Jaylen Brown ay nasasabik sa kanilang mga tsansa sa tropeo matapos bumagsak sa Golden State noong 2022 finals.

“I hate that we had to go through it. I wish we would have won,” saad ni Tatum. “But I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. There’s a lesson to be learned in every situation. I do feel a lot different this time. I’m excited for the opportunity for us to get the job done. I told myself if I ever got the opportunity again to make it to the finals, never take it for granted. We’re here now and I’m excited to get ready to play and have fun.”

Sinabi ni Brown na ilang beses na niyang pinanood ang 2022 finals para matutunan kung paano mas mahusay na pamahalaan ang kanyang mga emosyon at gumawa ng mas mahusay na mga desisyon sa korte.

“You learn and grow from your experiences,” sabi ni Brown. “Two years later makes a pretty big difference. This is a special group. The core group has been here for a few years now. We’ve been able to go through experiences, having success but not having success at the same time. The ultimate goal is to get over the hump and win. I think that will add a lot to our legacy as a team, but as of right now, that story is still kind of untold.”

Ang isa pang salik ay ang paghahangad ng Celtics ng hindi pa nagagawang ika-18 NBA crown, higit pa kaysa sa all-time record na ibinahagi nila sa karibal na Los Angeles Lakers.

“Some of the greatest players to ever play this game wore this uniform. We’re honored to follow in their footsteps. They paved the way for us to live out our dreams,” saad ni Tatum.

“If you want to be one of the greats to put on this uniform, every great before you won a championship. It takes special players to be part of an environment like that,” dagdag niya.

Isa sa mga iyon ay si Jrue Holiday, na nanalo ng 2021 NBA title kasama ang Milwaukee at nakuha sa isang trade deal bago magsimula ang season.

“To be a part of history would be cool, the history the Celtics have,” sabi ni Holiday. “To add to that is part of the reason I was brought here -- and part of the reason I wanted to come.”

Nakikita ng defensive standout ang isang espesyal na bagay sa Celtics, na nanguna sa NBA na may 64 na panalo ngayong season.

“The pressure JB and JT have to take on is something different,” saad ni Holiday. “It’s really impressive how they handle themselves. I know sometimes talent doesn’t mesh together but this does. You saw it in the regular season. You’ve seen it in the playoffs. Any given night we sacrifice for each other. we’re unselfish and I think that’s what makes it go.”