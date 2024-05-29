Rodriguez cops capture slay suspect

A manhunt operation was launched against the suspect in the killing of a 27-year-old man whose remains were found in Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez, Rizal.

Based on the police investigation, the remains of a man whose body was wrapped inside a garbage bag was found on Tuesday morning, 23 May 2024.

Further investigation showed that a witness surfaced and positively identified the victim as "Potpot Liit", male, 27 years old, a resident of Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal.

According to the witness, the victim was a close friend of him and he saw the victim with the suspect, suddenly being forced to ride on a black motorcycle along Barangay San Jose.

The witness also positively identified the suspect as alias "Ging/Jing" and a still unidentified suspect.

According to the witness, the victim and the suspect were both previously jailed together.

The Rodriguez Municipal Police Station is now conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the killing and the filing of appropriate charges against the suspect.