An immersive experience for DISNEY+ WATCHERS

This time, viewers’ unique viewing experiences were elevated to greater heights with their recently opened pop-up event of its #FindYourselfCampaign.

The pop-up event, which was open at the SM Mall of Asia, Main Atrium, for a limited time, gave guests a memorable and immersive experience as they could relive their favorite shows, films and genres available on the major streaming platform.

Moreover, the launching of the pop-up event featured big names in the industry such as Nico Bolzico, Criza Taa, Pinoy Big Brother alums Joj and Jai Agpangan and more.

Divided into four well-thought-out zones, the pop-up event gave guests an opportunity to try out and enjoy interactive exhibits, audio-visual displays and virtual reality experiences.

In the first zone, guests could indulge in an all-around-the-world dining experience enhanced by projection mapping. For a few minutes, they can be a chef or a food critic savoring out a scrumptious piece of steak while donning a chef’s hat and an apron.

For music lovers who want to imagine themselves belting out Taylor Swift’s songs from her Era’s Tour film or dancing as smoothly as butter like the phenomenal K-pop group BTS, guests were able to unleash their inner superstar at Zone 2 of the pop-up event.

Experience being in the Star Wars or Wolverine universe in the action-packed Zone 3 of the event! This zone was perfect for guests who want to feel the thrill and adrenaline of their favorite action and adventure films!

Finally, Zone 4 showcased a relaxed virtual experience where guests can feel the vibrancy of life, love and laughter! Here, guests could reinvent themselves as doctors in a medical drama or enjoy chilling at the iconic MacLaren’s Pub from How I Met Your Mother.

Indeed, this social and immersive event was a short yet exciting journey where guests experienced their favorite shows while also exploring a variety of genres that the streaming platform provides at the tip of their fingers.

The Disney+ pop-up event was open to the public from 23 May until 26 May.