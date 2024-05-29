Ahn Bo Hyun holds unforgettable first fan meet in Phl

Ahn Bo Hyun met Filipino fans for the first time in his fan meeting in the Philippines, held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on 25 May.

The Korean star never failed to make his fans smitten with his good looks, charming personality, and eagerness to interact with the loud crowd.

During his fan meeting, he also performed several songs, including a cover of Gaho’s “Start Over,” one of the official soundtracks in Itaewon Class, “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez, and more.

Apart from serenading the crowd, the actor was also prepared to answer questions from the audience, join them through interactive game sessions, and give lucky fans gifts and keepsakes.

Prior to his fan meeting, the 36-year-old actor held an exclusive press conference where he eagerly answered questions from the media.

The Korean actor revealed that he would like to try different genres in the future: “I would like to try out a historical drama, memoirs, romance comedies, or a very evil role.”

He also expressed his gratitude for Filipino viewers who enjoy watching his shows, especially since Yumi’s Cells aired in the country this year.

“I’m just so happy and so thankful that people are doing them [watching my shows], and it becomes a motivation for me to do better,” he said.

Ahn also said that he was truly honored to be able to visit the country and meet his fans, who have continuously expressed their support in many ways.

“It’s a whole different than I’m feeling right now… the opportunity to be able to communicate with my fans, it just feel so much surreal at the moment.. and if there is an opportunity, I’ll make sure to come back to the Philippines for a vacation,” he said.

Before becoming a successful actor, Ahn Bo Hyun was a boxer and a model. His career breakthrough happened in 2020 when he portrayed a villain in Itaewon Class. Since then, Ahn has appeared in a string of successful Korean dramas, including My Name (2021), Yumi’s Cells (2021-2022), See You in My 19th Life (2023), and Flex X Cop (2024).