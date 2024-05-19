DPWH building Ormoc tourism center

ORMOC CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will construct a building at the plaza that promises to enhance tourists’ appreciation of the city.

The DPWH Leyte 4th District Engineering Office (DEO) recently made a groundbreaking for the construction of a four-story multipurpose building along with Leyte 4th District Representative Richard I. Gomez, councilors, and barangay officials.

District Engineer Rosita A. Tinawin said the building, with a budget of P49.4 million, is funded under the General Appropriations Act of 2024. The structure will include a roof deck.

“The multi-purpose building will not only provide a comfortable and relaxing space for the people of Ormoc but will also play a crucial role in boosting local tourism, further cementing Ormoc City’s reputation as a destination for its beautiful people and vibrant culture,” she said.

Tinawin added it is designed to serve as a hub for dining and leisure and is expected to become a key attraction in Ormoc City.