Sen. Revilla, Gov. Delta unite to assist 3,334 NCWs in Pampanga

A significant number of Nanay Community Workers (NCW) from Districts 1 and 2, as well as Apalit, were beneficiaries of cash and food aid provided by the Provincial Government of Pampanga under the leadership of Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda. The distribution took place at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Thursday, 16 May.

Facilitated by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), each NCW received P2,000 in cash along with a food pack.

Additionally, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), funded an additional P2,000 for each NCW under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Despite a medical condition that prevented him from attending the event, Senator Revilla entrusted his wife, Cavite Rep. Lanie Mercado-Revilla, to represent him. In a heartfelt video call, he expressed his unwavering support and solidarity with the Kapampangan people to the NCWs.

Gov. Delta expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sen. Revilla and his wife for their continuous support to the province, emphasizing the Senator's significant role in ensuring medical care for the underprivileged residents of Pampanga.

The governor also praised the NCW for their significant role in assisting communities in obtaining medical aid from the provincial government.

Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo; current Pampanga 2nd District Representative Mikey Arroyo; and Board Members Jun Canlas, Sajid Khan Eusoof, and Claire Lim, all attended the event.

The activity coincided with a briefing on the roles of women and NCWs in environmental protection, which was organized by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) under Angelina Blanco.