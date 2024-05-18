Rizal police commended for 'Alay Lakad', 'Ligtas Summer Vacation'

The Rizal Police Provincial Office received commendation from the Provincial Government of Rizal for the orderly and peaceful conduct of this year's "Alay Lakad" and for spearheading the "Ligtas Summer Vacation."

Pursuant to Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 224-s-2024, a resolution expressing deep recognition and appreciation to the Rizal Police Provincial Office for spearheading the "Ligtas Summer Vacation and Alay Lakad 2024" and commending the men and women from Rizal province for the orderly, peaceful, and safe conduct of the pilgrimage to the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage at the Antipolo Cathedral.

In his message, Rizal police provincial director, P/Col. Felipe Maraggun, thanked the provincial government for recognizing their efforts and dedication in maintaining peace and order in the province.