Pregnant NPA guerilla surrenders

CAMP JORGE DOWNES, Ormoc City — Six members of the New People’s Army (NPA), including one pregnant woman, surrendered to the government to start a new life.

Gretchen Patricio alias Megan/Danaya, together with her party husband Arnel Encinas alias Kiven/Keneth surrendered to the Samar-based soldiers from the 78th Infantry Battalion and 46th Infantry Battalion on Thursday, 16 May.

The couple are members of Squad 2, Apoy Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) SESAME, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). They handed over two M16 rifles and various war materiel.

Patricio, who is five months pregnant, told the troops that she could no longer endure the hardships, hunger, and fatigue due to their constant movement because of the combat operations of the soldiers.

“We are grateful to the Philippine Army for treating us well and for providing a comfortable place to my pregnant wife,” a teary-eyed Encinas said.

On Friday, the political guide of the group, 62-years-old Daniel Belicario alias Remy and his party wife, Iluminada Belicario alias Lyka, 50 years old, the finance officer, also surrendered to the 78IB along with 18 years old NPA combatant Jeboy Andor Mabag alias Sky/Hitman. Mabag was a minor when he was recruited to join the NPA.

The group also surrendered three M16 rifles that were issued to them by the communist guerilla group.

In Leyte, Juanito Dumpi alias Rensan/Sarmento/Jerni, a member of Squad 1, Platoon 1, IC-LEVOX, EVRPC, also turned himself in to the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion last 15 May.

Brig. Gen. Noel A. Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, said that the surrender of two NPA party couples and their reunification with their respective families were made possible through the efforts of their respective relatives and the local government units.

Vestuir said this success is attributed to the result of the complimentary peace and security operations, and of the 802nd Infantry Brigade’s Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families or “FReE Families,” an LGU-led localized peace engagement program aimed to call upon the remaining NPA members to lay down their arms and embrace peace through their families and loved ones.

He said that the surrenderees will undergo medical check-ups and will be enrolled under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. He also ensured that necessary assistance was given to the pregnant woman whose condition might be delicate.

“I welcome their surrender and also commend the families who are closely working hand in hand with their respective local government units in convincing their NPA family members to abandon the armed struggle,” he added.

Vestuir once again encouraged the remaining NPA in Leyte and Samar Islands to lay down their arms and peacefully surrender while giving assurance of their safety to rebuild their family and live harmoniously with the mainstream society.