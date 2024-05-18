Pampanga governor promotes preventive healthcare in San Simon

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda encouraged the residents of San Simon to benefit from the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program, which aims to detect and treat illnesses early, preventing their progression and potential fatalities.

This is based on the recent implementation of the "Kapitolyo sa Barangay" Program, during which the governor held consultations in several barangays in San Simon town on Tuesday, 14 May.

Gov. Delta emphasized the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and preventing health conditions from worsening. He highlighted that timely identification not only enhances the chances of successful treatment but also reduces the necessity for expensive medical interventions and hospital stays.

"Magsabi lang po kayo sa inyong mga opisyal sa barangay, at sila na po ang magdadala sa inyo sa Kapitolyo. Tinitiyak ko po sa inyo na mayro'n kayong makukuhang tulong," Gov. Delta said.

During the program, the governor assured the 2,550 Simonians that the provincial government would fully cover all medical expenses under the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program.

"Kami po ang bahala sa operasyon ninyo, wala kayong gagastusin, sagot lahat ng Kapitolyo," he emphasized.

Elena Yamson, 58, was among the 2,550 attendees at the program. She praised Governor Delta Pineda's administration as truly "humane" and "selfless."

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Provincial Treasurer's Office (PTO), General Services Office (GSO), and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) collaborated to provide cash and rice assistance to attendees from Barangays Sto. Niño, San Agustin, San Pedro, San Juan, San Isidro, and Sta. Monica, Dela Paz, and San Pablo Libutad during a program.

Gov. Delta, along with San Simon Mayor Abundio Punsalan, PDRRMO Chief Angelina Blanco, and PSWDO Head Fe Manarang, personally distributed the aid to the recipients. (FRANCO G. REGALA)