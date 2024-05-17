Marcos: Phl’s natural beauty key to economic growth

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the country’s beaches and other nature sites could help in economic growth as many tourists visit the Philippines to admire the country's rich natural resources.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pagudpud Tourist Rest Area in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, Marcos highlighted the stunning scenery found across the archipelago.

"The Philippines is truly beautiful; everywhere you look is just stunning. The cities may not be as much," Marcos said.

“Once you leave the city, you see the real Philippines. There is no place in the Philippines that’s not beautiful so that is our investment. Let’s take full advantage of that,” Marcos added.

Hence, Marcos said the government started making tourist rest areas (TRAs) outside Metro Manila to make the country become Asia's tourism powerhouse.

Marcos underscored that the initiative is crucial in the transformation of Philippine tourism as the government should also focus on providing ease of traveling.

"This TRA is an important initiative for us as we want to transform the Philippines into the tourism powerhouse in Asia. We are in very stiff competition," Marcos said.

"Thailand has done an extremely good job in promoting tourism. Korea has done a very, very good job doing that. Indonesia, the same thing. Vietnam, the same thing," Marcos added.

Enhancing the overall tourist experience with necessary services and facilities and showcasing Filipino craftsmanship through locally made goods and culturally influenced designs are two of the main goals of the TRAs.

Every TRA has a tourist information and aid center, restrooms, a breastfeeding station, an automated teller machine (ATM), a rest area, a charging and work station with internet access, a dining facility, and a pasalubong center with locally manufactured goods purchased from the locals.

The ninth facility to be finished and turned over to the local authority is the TRA in Saud Beach. It is the first in Northern Luzon and the first on the mainland of Luzon to be inaugurated.

Additional TRAs can be found at the following locations: Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon; Dauis, Bohol; Medellin, Moalboal, Carmen, and Carcar City in Cebu; and Roxas, Palawan.

By the third quarter of 2024, the 10th TRA, which is located in Baguio City, is expected to be finished and officially opened.