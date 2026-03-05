DOT pushes Korea tourism market with new campaigns

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is expanding its marketing efforts in South Korea as it seeks to sustain the country’s position as the Philippines’ largest source of foreign visitors.

The agency’s office in South Korea said it is implementing marketing initiatives this year aimed at increasing travel demand, including joint promotions with airlines and travel agencies, outdoor advertising in urban areas, and digital campaigns.

The DOT Korea office partnered with major airlines and 15 South Korean travel agencies to promote discounted airfare and travel packages to destinations such as Manila, Cebu, Bohol, Boracay, and Clark.

The agency will also participate in international tourism events including the Seoul International Travel Fair and the Korea International Boat Show, as well as underwater sports exhibitions, to promote the Philippines’ diving and marine tourism offerings.

Tourism officials said they are also promoting multi-destination travel and experiential tourism, including itineraries that combine visits to Bohol with Cebu or Manila.

Golf tourism is also being promoted in Clark, where the DOT is targeting South Korean travelers interested in sports tourism and longer stays, including English as a Second Language programs.

During the recent state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. cited the growing number of Korean visitors to the country during bilateral talks in Malacañang.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said South Korea remains one of the Philippines’ most important tourism markets.

Government data showed that 1,346,301 South Korean tourists visited the Philippines last year, accounting for 20.76 percent of total international arrivals. The figure keeps South Korea as the country’s largest source market, ahead of the United States, Japan, Australia, and Canada.

The DOT said the South Korean market has recovered to 62.9 percent of its 2019 pre-pandemic visitor levels.