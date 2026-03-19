Finland tops global happiness rankings — UN report

For the ninth consecutive year, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world in the United Nations’ World Happiness Report 2026. This year, the Nordic nation’s message is simple — happiness starts with switching off, preferably somewhere by a lake and far away from notifications.
The report explores the impact of social media and constant connectivity on wellbeing, highlighting growing evidence that increased time spent online can negatively affect mental health. In Finland, often cited for its close connection to nature and balanced way of life, the secret to happiness lies in doing the opposite — stepping away from screens, slowing down, and spending time outdoors.
The Finnish response to the win reflects this ethos, with happiness often rooted in simple, everyday moments — a swim in a clear lake, heating the sauna, walking in the forest, or sharing good food with friends at a summer cottage. To celebrate, Visit Finland is inviting people around the world to experience the Finnish antidote to digital overload through the Chill Like a Finn challenge, giving participants the chance to win a free seven-day summer stay in Finnish Lakeland, one of Europe’s largest lake regions.
“In Finland, we don’t really chase happiness – we tend to find it in small, ordinary moments,” says Heli Jimenez, Senior Director, International Marketing at Visit Finland. “When life feels overwhelming, sometimes the best way to feel better is simply to slow down, step outside and chill a little—like a Finn.”
Applications for the Chill Like a Finn challenge are now open. Selected participants will travel to Finland this summer with a plus one to spend seven days learning how to truly chill like a Finn in the Finnish Lakeland, experiencing everyday rituals often linked to Finnish wellbeing, from sauna culture to long, quiet days by the water. The application period runs until 29 March, 2026, after which the chosen participants will be announced.