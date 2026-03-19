Finland tops global happiness rankings — UN report

For the ninth consecutive year, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world in the United Nations’ World Happiness Report 2026. This year, the Nordic nation’s message is simple — happiness starts with switching off, preferably somewhere by a lake and far away from notifications.

The report explores the impact of social media and constant connectivity on wellbeing, highlighting growing evidence that increased time spent online can negatively affect mental health. In Finland, often cited for its close connection to nature and balanced way of life, the secret to happiness lies in doing the opposite — stepping away from screens, slowing down, and spending time outdoors.