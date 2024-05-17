Bukidnon IPs receive livelihood aid from Hedcor, Aboitiz Foundation

Five indigenous peoples (IP) associations in the Municipality of Impasugong and Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon were given P500,000 worth of livelihood projects from Hedcor, a renewable energy subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation, and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. The aid included agriculture supplies and inputs; equipment and feeds for free-range chicken farming; and seedlings and planting materials for Abaca production.

Hedcor President and COO Rolando G. Pacquiao said that the donation is meant to strengthen the capabilities of the IPs. Datu Santos Bayaon, tribal leader of Santiago Tribal Community SANTRICO Inc., expressed his gratitude to Hedcor, emphasizing how farming is their main source of livelihood. Pictured are (from L-R) members of the Santiago Tribal Community SANTRICO Inc. and the Guilang-Guilang Apo Datu Nanikunan Association Inc.