Soldier killed in clash with Reds

CATBALOGAN CITY — A soldier dispatched to facilitate the delivery of basic services to a hinterland community in Samar was killed when his team figured in a clash with members of the communist New People’s Army on Tuesday, 14 May, in Barangay Gayondato, San Jorge town.

Corporal Reycon Remedio, a resident of Carigara, Leyte was fatally hit on the left side of his head during a 45-minute firefight communist rebels believed to be remnants of the Sub-Regional Committee Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. Another soldier was also injured.

Remedio, personnel of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army, was in the area as part of the team facilitating the Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program to the community, the 8th Infantry Division reported on Thursday.

The 8ID said the residents of the community reported to the soldiers about the presence of community guerillas prompting them to take military action.

Lieutenant Colonel Fritz Montemor, the commanding officer of the 3IB, condemned the communist attack on the soldiers and civilians.