P1.7-M worth of shabu confiscated in Ilocos Norte

ILOCOS NORTE — A 56-year-old real estate agent, whose identity is being withheld as of the moment, was nabbed in Brgy. Capangdanan, Pinili, Ilocos Norte in the early morning of Thursday, 16 May 2024.

The arrest stemmed from a tip received by the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Unit and the Police Intelligence Unit, in coordination with Pinili Municipal Police Station, leading to the interception of a blue Hyundai i10.

The investigation led to the confiscation of more or less 250 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1,700,000.

DAILY TRIBUNE tried to seek an interview with the concerned units but to no avail.