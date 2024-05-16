Laoag City cops nab 3 for illegal gambling

Three suspects were arrested by the Laoag City Police Station officers and on-the-job interns of the Data Center College of the Philippines in Brgy. 10, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte after being caught in an illegal gambling activity on Thursday, 16 May 2024.

The suspects, also employees of a power distribution cooperative in the province were identified as alias "Benjamin", "Joseph", and "Dario", all residents of Brgy. Suyo in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, admitting that the gambling activity was only done to pass the time.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Laoag City Police Station and will be charged for violating Presidential Decree (PD) 1602.